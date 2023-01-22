Automobili Lamborghini: from Sant’Agata Bolognese to the world

The company continues to establish itself globally, without never forgetting its roots

SantAgata Bolognese – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 20, 2023

The 2022 was full of successes and novelties for Automobili Lamborghini. A year that leads the way for previous ones in terms of goals and great achievements. It is the result of the collaboration of a team present and branched all over the world – a symbol of the brands internationality – which revolves around the company and which, in the desire to achieve a common goal, has worked with great professionalism, competence and passion.

A worldwide reputation that, in recent years, has established the brand even further with exclusive activities and events, challenging projects and initiatives, constant listening to the community and special attention to customers, putting their needs and desires first to transform their Lamborghini dream into reality.

A global vision with an eye to the local because the roots should not be forgotten, and it is there that success foundations are laid. SantAgata Bolognese has been and always will remain the reference point from where Automobili Lamborghini disseminates its internationality under one common denominator that can be translated into the word: excellence.