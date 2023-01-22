Anheuser-Busch Delivering More Than 50,000 Cans of Emergency Drinking Water to Support Flood Relief Efforts in California

WEBWIRE – Friday, January 20, 2023

At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch is delivering one truckload more than 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to support local communities in California recovering from widespread flooding caused by a series of significant storms.

As employee safety is the foremost and primary concern, Anheuser-Busch is working closely with its local teams including at its Fairfield and Los Angeles breweries to ensure colleagues and partners in the region are safe.

The donation of emergency drinking water will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Markstein Sales Company in Antioch, CA, who will work alongside the American Red Cross to distribute the resources to those in need.

The clean, safe drinking water is sourced from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which alongside the Cartersville, Georgia brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water and help communities in times of disaster in partnership with the American Red Cross.

As we recover from the recent flooding, our thoughts are with our entire community, especially our nearly 3,500 colleagues who call California home, said Travis Moore, General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch Fairfield Brewery. Our team in Fairfield is proud of the support that Anheuser-Bush is providing through this critical donation as we come together and manage the effects of the storms with our families, friends and neighbors.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since the inception of the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 90 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

In 2022, Anheuser-Busch donated more than 3 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities and volunteer fire departments across 49 states in support of ongoing relief efforts.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet lifes moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of Americas most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visitwww.anheuser-busch.comor follow Anheuser-Busch onLinkedIn=16px,Twitter=16px,Facebook=16px, andInstagram=16px.