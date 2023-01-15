Nye and Company will Hold An Online-Only Chic and Antique Estate Treasures Auction, January 25th-27th

The Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction will feature nearly 1,000 lots a curated mix of fine and decorative arts spanning from the 18th century to the present day, including an exceptional selection of property from the Stanley Weiss collection, folk art from the Maggie Cohen collection and superb early American furniture from a private Connecticut collection.

Headlining the auction is property from the well-known and highly regarded Rhode Island collector, Stanley Weiss. For over 30 years, Stanley developed an eye for the early American aesthetic, with an emphasis on the Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. His passion and enthusiasm for quality craftsmanship and figured wood are evident in each piece he owned.

Highlights include a superb, late Federal carved mahogany card table from Salem, Mass. The table exhibits classic design elements that are often associated with Samuel McIntire and his son. Another eye-catcher is a Federal mahogany bowfront clothes press dated April 24th, 1802 and likely made in Boston. Estimated at $2,500-$5,000, the piece offers a lot of bang for the buck.

Another fine piece from New York is a brass-inlaid dolphin base card table. This spectacularly carved table is conservatively priced at $1,500-$2,500. Back up the coast, there is a Federal card table from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with delicate long slender reeded legs, rich brown color and an inlaid frieze.

Other furniture highlights include a nice selection of Queen Anne and Chippendale furniture from a private Connecticut collection. One standout is the Chippendale carved walnut dressing table from Philadelphia, circa 1765. This was once owned by the famous collectors, Abraham and Blanche Harpending. The piece was subsequently sold at Sothebys two times over. The rich, warm color and bold, fluid carving help to elevate this piece of colonial craftsmanship.

There is also a rare birchwood blockfront kneehole bureau formerly owned by Walter and Kay Jeffords, proprietors of Faraway Farm in conjunction with Samuel Riddle. The farm was the permanent home of the renowned racing horse, Man O War. This collection also includes the Chippendale bowfront chest-of-drawers, signed on the underside, Lord Stirling, Wm Alexander. William Alexander, also known as Lord Stirling, served as a Major General in the American Revolutionary War. General Washington ultimately appointed him to Commander of the elements of the Northern Army branch of the American troops.

Not to be overshadowed is the rare Coles-Tomlinson set of six Queen Anne dining chairs attributed to the celebrated cabinetmaker, William Savery of Philadelphia. Made around 1750, these chairs have directly descended through the New Jersey families of Coles and Tomlinson. They are conservatively estimated to sell for between $20,000 and $40,000.

There is also a nice selection of Native American objects, including a rare Navajo 4th phase Chiefs wearing blanket circa 1870-1875. There is also a Navajo 3rd phase chiefs wearing blanket from the 1880s. The earlier blanket is conservatively estimated at $25,000-$35,000; the later piece is estimated at $6,000-$8,000. Also sold will be beaded moccasins and knife sheaths.

