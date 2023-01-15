Schoolchildren visited the dealer center AVTODOM BMW St. Petersburg

The schoolchildren knew with BMW, MINI automobile brands and BMW Motorrad motorcycles on the excursion. They learned about the historical facts of the formation of the BMW brand, and learned, how the brand is developing now. In addition, Olga Emelyanova, Sales Director of AVTODOM BMW St. Petersburg, told the young listeners how the processes are organized in a large company, which departments ensure the work of the dealer center, which is the responsibility of various departments.

Employees of sales departments introduced schoolchildren to cars and motorcycles. They told the children about models and modifications of equipment, allowed them to sit in the cars and look under the hood. The girls were more interested in visiting the showroom and inspecting cars. The boys liked the excursion to the service shop more. The employees of the service center showed how the car service area is arranged and introduced the schoolchildren to the work of artisans and mechanics. A sweet table and a tea party were waiting for the high school students after an interesting excursion.

The younger generation is showing more and more interest in the automotive industry. Many professions are involved in this industry: from mechanics to PR-specialists. Therefore, everyone can find an interesting field of activity in the auto business.

We are happy to introduce schoolchildren to the history of the BMW brand. Young guests received valuable knowledge about how the automotive industry works, and studied the structural features of the car on their own. They also learned how the repair work is carried out. Such excursions help young people to define and build a future career trajectory. The AVTODOM BMW St. Petersburg team plans to continue introducing the younger generation to the auto business. We will implement new, interesting projects in professional areas, Olga Emelyanova, Sales Director of BMW AVTODOM St. Petersburg, commented.

