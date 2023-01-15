Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics’ Employees for Making Charity Book Fair a Success

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the success of this years Book Fair.

The employee Book Fair is part of Future Electronics annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups.

Employees participated by donating second-hand books and magazines of every kind for the Book Fair, with all cash and electronic payments collected from sales then donated to the West Island Mission.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968. To learn more about the companys community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

