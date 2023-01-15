Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Cookie DO, Inc. and Neileats.com

Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between New York City-based Cookie DO, Inc. and NeilEats.com, also based in New York City.

Cookie DO is an innovator in the confectionery industry with a variety of unique, handmade flavors of edible and ready-to-bake cookie doughs. The company features an ever-growing product selection that includes its famous edible cookie dough, baked goods, baking classes, a proprietary cookbook, merchandise, cookie cakes, and baking mixes and flours.

NeilEats.com is a high-growth owner and operator of confectionary concepts in New York City, focusing on prime neighborhood locations, efficient buildouts, and industry-leading brands with a niche in frozen desserts. Growing at a rate of three locations per year in NYC, the company’s units attribute 40% of annual revenues to online and direct-to-consumer (DTC) delivery sales and are built with flexible, modular designs to evolve to future consumer dynamics.

Cookie DO was founded as an online business in 2014 by Kristen and Christopher Tomlan, standing up as a flagship brick-and-mortar location in 2017 to meet growing demand. With roughly 80% of revenues historically driven by DTC sales, the company’s business model provides immediate synergies with NeilEats.com while adding a key product segment to the buyer’s portfolio.

“As a hyper-innovative concept in the food and beverage space, Cookie DO brought a start-up-minded approach to their exit strategy,” remarked Benchmark Transaction Director William Sullivan. “Kristen was highly focused on fit and synergy from the start, seeking a partner who would support the brand and take Cookie DO’s great product suite and sales channels to the next level. We believe the partnership with NeilEats.com will be a great one for both companies, as well as for New York City’s vibrant consumers.”

