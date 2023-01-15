Keep Irving Beautiful Ends Year with Christmas Card Project Valentine’s Day Campaign Follows in 2023

Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) ended 2022 with their second annual Christmas Cards for Seniors project. This year they partnered with the Irving Public Library, and asked volunteers to write Christmas cards (homemade or purchased) to be delivered to local nursing home residents. Volunteers could drop off cards to the KIB office or any library location.

Volunteers came from all areas of the city, including schools, youth groups, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individuals. Thanks to the volunteers’ generous donations, KIB staff had enough cards so that every resident at three different nursing home facilities could receive one.

Special thanks go to the following who helped make the holiday season merry and bright for our seniors: Mayor Rick Stopfer and wife Melanie; employee volunteers from Gartner and Mentor Texas; Irving Girl Scout Troops 6458, 1810 and 3473; Irving Elite cheerleaders; City of Irving after-school programs at Georgia Farrow, Senter, Lee, Northwest, Mustang, and Cimarron Recreation Centers, Lively Pointe Youth and the Adult Day Therapeutic Program; Helping Around Town (HAT) Ministry; Cardwell Career Preparatory School; and all the individuals who took the time to help bring smiles to the seniors’ faces.

KIB is continuing this spirit with a Valentine’s Day card campaign. Volunteers are asked to bring cards to the KIB office by Monday, Feb. 6, so they can be delivered by Valentine’s Day.

“The outpouring of support by community members for this project was outstanding,” said KIB Board member Kelly Horn. “We received so many cards, and the creativity and artistry shown by volunteers was beautiful and inspiring. The seniors loved getting them, and we encourage our volunteers to help with the Valentine’s Day card campaign also.”

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.