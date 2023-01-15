ThrottleNet Again Named Top IT Firm by Small Business Monthly

ThrottleNet announces it has been awarded two top honors from Small Business Monthly magazine. The firm has been named to the list of Top IT Firms in St. Louis for the eighth year in a row and has been recognized as a Best In Customer Service company by the publication.

ThrottleNet prides itself on providing outstanding outsourced IT management and security solutions to hundreds of local companies. Named the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for seven consecutive years in annual “Best of the Best” judging by Small Business Monthly, and #1 in Cybersecurity, the firm is also a multiple award winner for Best In Customer Service for consistently delivering high-quality IT and cybersecurity services on time and on budget.

“The entire ThrottleNet team is honored to once again be recognized for top performance in multiple categories,” said George Rosenthal, President. “These accolades demonstrate our strength and consistency in providing world-class managed outsourced solutions, as well as leading edge data privacy and corporate security, to companies throughout the St. Louis region.”

“The customer service award also validates our ability to consistently provide top quality services month after month, year after year. Our entire staff is excited to once again be recognized for helping our clients achieve their technology goals,” Rosenthal said.

Dedicated to client satisfaction, ThrottleNet constantly tracks its performance and has received over 310 Google reviews from happy customers with an average score of 4.9 out of 5. These are customers who, of their own volition, shared their experiences working with ThrottleNet.

Small Business Monthly award nominations are obtained through company clients and area businesses. The full listing of Top IT Firms is highlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue and the list of Best Customer Service Companies is featured in the January 2023 edition.

Rosenthal added, “Our team not only helps our clients improve their business operations but also saves them money. It is why more and more companies are outsourcing all their technology needs to ThrottleNet.”

About ThrottleNet Inc.

Ranked as the #1 IT Firm in St. Louis now for seven years in a row and the #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, ThrottleNet, Inc. didn’t become one of the region’s top outsourced IT management and security solution providers overnight. The firm has more than two decades of doing things one way. The right way. Whether it’s Cybersecurity, Managed Network Services (MNS), Virtual CIO, Managed Backup, Cloud Computing, Mobile Apps, hardware or more, partnering with ThrottleNet will provide the highest protection for your assets and help you achieve your business goals. https://throttlenet.com