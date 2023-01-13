Daniel Minuti Debuts Exceptionally Crafted Watch Series Featuring Stunning Design and Value

The first two watches from Daniel Minuti – the Mirage and Prestige – are now available for purchase with global shipping options

Honoring the traditions of The Netherlands’ watchmaking history, Daniel Minuti has officially launched. This new watch brand is dynamically intertwining iconic timepiece features with contemporary style to yield impeccable style and function with impressive value.

Daniel Minuti has already debuted two flagship watch models, the Mirage and Prestige. The Mirage is available in a swatch of luxurious faceplate colors including blue, champagne, and silver with a classic design featuring a sunburst dial, sleek 8mm height, and 316L stainless steel strap. The Prestige, on the other hand, is a modern sportswear design with a completely mechanical feel, leather crocodile strap, and chronograph.

Both designs feature Seiko movement, date indicators, scratch resistant sapphire glass, a 316L stainless steel case, 10ATM water resistant rating, and a 12 month warranty.

Both of the flagship designs from Daniel Minuti offer a sleek and streamlined design that perfectly complements casual or formal attire. Whether deep sea fishing, traveling the world, or attending conferences, Daniel Minuti wristwatches are designed to elevate those who adorn them.

The price point of Daniel Minuti watches is as equally impressive as their fine craftsmanship. Coming in at less than $300 per watch, this new line of watches is poised to become a major market contender rivaling some of today’s biggest industry names.

“We’ve spent a great deal of time developing Daniel Minuti watches to be jaw-dropping in appearance, quality, and feel, but we’ve done this in a way that keeps our price point highly competitive,” said a spokesperson for Daniel Minuti. “Now, we’re launching our timepieces to people around the world.”

Daniel Minuti watches are now available for purchase via the company’s website. Shoppers can also find a selection of straps, accessories, and more to go along with their purchase. Further details can be found at https://danielminuti.com.

About Daniel Minuti

Daniel Minuti beautifully crafted watches are made with exceptional materials and design, yielding stunning timepieces at affordable prices.