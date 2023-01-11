HITLAB and AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP Join Forces to Launch “Connecting Wellness at Home” Pitch Competition

HITLAB and AARP AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP announce the “Connecting Wellness at Home” pitch competition.

The pitch challenge seeks digital innovations that promote health and wellness at home and empowers active lives for aging in place. Startups from across the US are invited to apply now through January 17th, 2023. The pitch challenge is seeking solutions that include but are not limited to:

· Remote care

· Social connection

· Sleep management

· Chronic care management

· Monitoring

· Pain relief

Up to eight finalists will be selected to pitch their solutions to a panel of judges on February 16th for a chance to win a $10,000 prize from the AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP.

“People want to remain in their homes as they age. As health needs change, there is a greater opportunity to set up capabilities for care and connection at home,” says Rick Robinson, Vice President & GM, AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP. “AARP has a long-standing commitment to combat social isolation and loneliness among older adults through innovative solutions. Our collaboration with HITLAB will further address this critical issue among older adults. We look forward to seeing the solutions.”

“With the unprecedented growth of the Baby Boomers expected to reach over 89 million by 2050, more active adults are opting to “age in place” than ever before, ”said Stan Kachnowski, Chair of HITLAB and Director Digital Health Program, Columbia Business School. “We are thrilled to partner with the AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP again to help identify innovative solutions that enable older Americans to remain in their homes while still receiving the care and support they need.”

The timeline for the pitch competition is as follows:

· Applications Open: Nov 15 – Jan 17

· Finalists Announced: Jan 27

· Mentorship Bootcamp: Feb 6-10

· Pitch Competition Day: Feb 16, 2023 Click here to learn more about the competition and rules/conditions.

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first organization that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve health delivery around the world.

At HITLAB, we believe technology and health can work together to improve the quality of health delivery and healthcare worldwide. We use rigorous research and evidence-based methods to identify the best digital health solutions for each of our partners.