Bethany Lutheran Prioritizes Technology to Create a Better Student Experience

A new online bookstore powered through Akademos provides students with a wide selection of low-cost course material options.

Bethany Lutheran College, a small, private, liberal arts college approximately 75 minutes southwest of Minneapolis, partnered with Akademos to launch a new online bookstore to support the Spring 2023 semester.

The school will continue to manage the Bethany Christian Bookstore, which specializes in religious gifts, books, and church supplies as well as the Bethany Spirit Store, where branded college spirit gear and merchandise will continue to be available to students.

The online bookstore powered through Akademos provides students with a wide selection of low-cost material options including new, used, rental, digital, course packs, and purchasing and selling through a robust marketplace. The platform creates a customized experience for students, allowing them to log in with their school credentials to see a customized course list and required materials specific to them. Students will have the option to ship their course materials to campus for pick-up or directly to their homes.

“Bethany Luthern is pleased to partner with Akademos to offer students a seamless experience for acquiring course materials and textbooks,” said Dr. Jason Lowrey, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “This decision contributes to our long-term goals as an institution and desire to find a tool that allows us to communicate better with the students.”

The online bookstore will also support faculty and administrators at Bethany Lutheran College with an extensive data and analytics platform that manages all aspects of adoptions for courses and reporting and insights that help with future planning and student success initiatives. The automation of the platform allows for an easier adoption process year over year.

“We’re looking forward to working with Bethany Lutheran College to provide materials that can ultimately lead to day-one readiness and student success,” said Raj Kaji, CEO of Akademos. “Our full-service platform is a powerful tool that can make lives easier for faculty while reducing the costs for students.”

About Bethany Lutheran

Bethany Lutheran College is a four-year, private Christian liberal arts college in Mankato, Minnesota. Founded in 1927, BLC is operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. The school supports an enrollment of approximately 800 undergraduate and graduate students.

About Akademos

More than just an online bookstore, an Akademos technology-driven solution is the bookstore experience every college and university with unique needs deserves. Whether the bookstore is a service for students or a revenue generator, the platform supports prioritizing textbook affordability with all models including Student Choice, Inclusive Access, Equitable Access, or a combination. All aspects of textbook and course material purchasing and delivery are taken care of so you can focus on what matters – student success. We believe a true partnership provides unmatched customer support along with access to tools and analytics needed to take each student’s college experience to the next level. And if you aren’t ready to go “all in” with one model, transitioning from IA to EA at your pace is possible with our institution-focused Crawl, Walk, Run, Fly program. Learn more at akademos.com.