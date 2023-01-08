L-Tron Returns from New England Division IAI Conference

BOSTON – Jan. 5, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team has returned from a successful New England Division International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference, held outside of Boston, MA. The conference, which was geared toward New England crime scene investigators, identification specialists, forensic scientists, and students took place from December 4-7, 2022. L-Tron’s Julianne Pangal and Ben Peay had the opportunity to network with conference participants and share the OSCR360 system with attendees.

A highlight of this year’s conference was an exciting keynote presentation by the Pitt County DA/Sheriff’s office. Their presentation focused on the successful prosecution of a 27-year-old cold case, in which a young woman went missing. Cold case investigation was a common theme throughout the conference, along with presentations on evidence collection and analysis and crime scene photography.

The patented OSCR360 system is a part of every phase of case investigation. Upon arrival on-scene, investigators capture 360-degree images of a crime or crash scene (https://www.l- tron.com/OSCR360- crash-reconstruction). Then, OSCR360 is utilized for digital evidence documentation, organization, and courtroom presentation. The presentation software allows users to provide a visual walkthrough of the scene, and use points of interest to add context to the scene and connect related evidence. OSCR360 also plays an active role in incident pre-planning (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- for-active-shooter- plannin…) by creating comprehensive virtual tours of schools and public spaces that can later be used for law enforcement training.

L-Tron’s Pangal noted that OSCR was well-received at the conference. She found it great to catch up with several current OSCR360 customers from the New England region, and meet with some new agencies interested in OSCR.

L-Tron proudly supports the public safety and criminal justice communities, partnering with thousands of agencies nationwide to provide technology built from their feedback. In addition to OSCR360, L-Tron’s 4910LR Driver’s License Reader and other eCitation equipment helps officers perform their roadside tasks efficiently and safely.

Additional Information

The New England Division of the IAI is made up of IAI members from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more.

“Your Success is our Purpose.”