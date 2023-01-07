Business Professionals Networking Group Hosting 6th Anniversary Celebration

Join the area’s premiere independent Networking Group for an evening celebrating more than six years of promoting small businesses in Livingston and surrounding areas.

When: Thursday, January 19, 2023 (RSVP by Monday, January 16th) Walk-Ins Welcome

Where: Masonic Lodge, 19 Burnet Street, Livingston, NJ

Time: 5:30 7:3 PM

Why: Food, Fun & Networking!

Cost: $25.00 light dinner fare is included

RSVP: To RSVP or for more information, please e-mail: info.bbnl ( @ ) gmail dot com

The mission of the Business Building Network of Livingston is to create on-going opportunities for Livingston area business owners and professionals to meet, network and create an open forum for new business relationships to develop. Meetings are every other Wednesday from 7am-8:30am at The Florham Park Diner.

Membership is derived from exclusive business categories, with each member specifically positioned to understand and share relevant issues, challenges, and business. The only investment you will be asked to make is your time.

This event is organized by founders of the Business Building Network of Livingston; Wayne Neumann, Bank of America; Arnon Amir, GrowthPoint Business Consulting; Amy Delman, Amy Delman Public Relations LLC; along with Board Members, David A. Tessler, Esq; and Barry Kornspan, WSI No Limit.

Space is limited dont be left out we look forward to helping you and your business grow.

