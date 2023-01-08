L-Tron returns from National Active School Threats Conference, connecting with Officers & Schools

PHOENIX – Jan. 6, 2023 – PRLog — The L-Tron team has returned from Phoenix, AZ after attending the 2022 National Conference on Active School Threats for the first time. L-Tron’s John Dobies and Julianne Pangal attended the event, which took place from November 29 through December 1, 2022. Dobies and Pangal had the opportunity to share L-Tron’s emergency preparedness system, OSCR360, with a diverse group of attendees, ranging from law enforcement officers, first responders, campus security officers, school district and university administrators, emergency management experts, teachers and mental health professionals.

Drawing crowds from all over the country, and from communities of all sizes, the conference focused on leveraging partnerships within communities and deploying evidence-based best practices to deal with safety threats. Keynote presentations included:

– Dr. Leigh Wall, Retired Superintendent from the Santa Fe Intermediate School District (ISD) on Preparing for a Crisis: Tragedy at Santa Fe High School

– Ret. Chief Tony Pustizzi, Coral Springs Police Department on Review and Lessons Learned from Marjory Stonemam Douglas

Throughout the duration of the conference, Dobies and Pangal demonstrated how OSCR360 creates detailed virtual tours of school buildings and campuses, noting particular areas of interest such as entryways, exits, and emergency equipment. Public safety agencies and schools are using these tours to conduct training sessions, prepare first-response teams, educate school staff, and more. When OSCR360 is utilized as the key component of an emergency response plan, law enforcement officers are able to gain the tactical advantage in any situation. OSCR360 enables emergency response teams to respond efficiently and effectively during high-stress situations.

In addition to OSCR360’s emergency preparedness features (https://www.l- tron.com/oscr360- for-active-shooter- plannin…), OSCR360 is used by agencies nationwide to investigate and prosecute major and minor crimes, crashes, and fire- and environmental- related crimes.

Additional Information

Discover more about the 2022 National Conference on Active School Threats here (https://schoolsafety911.org/ national-conference- on-active…).

About L-Tron Corporation

For over two decades, L-Tron has partnered with public safety agencies to provide technology solutions built from your voice. We are a proud New York State business and we are honored to “Back the Blue” nationwide, through a variety of educational events, non-profit sponsorships, and more. “Your Success is our Purpose.”