Marlton Golf Course and Country Club is bringing history back to Prince George’s County Soon

As the club’s manager says, “Marlton has taken on the charm of an 18-hole course that has evolved around timeless nature.”

The Golf Course & Country Club is a welcoming environment for members and guests alike and offers a one-of-a-kind experience that cant be found anywhere else in Maryland. The club is poised to become the premier destination for those who love to golf, dine, and celebrate. This golf course was founded in 1968. It is well-maintained, and the staff is friendly and helpful.

The Marlton Golf Club will be open to the public and offer various membership options. The golf course membership is also affordable and is great value for the money. Additionally, its fairways are not easy to navigate, even for hardcore golf players, making it popular among golf enthusiasts.

“Marlton Country Club is rich in history and found in the beautiful Prince Georges County southern region,” says the clubs manager.

The golf course occupies 168 acres of tranquil and beautiful wooded land originally owned by the Clagett-Hill family, who built a tobacco firm on it known as the Clagett-Hill Tobacco Barn.

In the mid-1960s, the Clagett-Hill family sold the land, including the barn, to Orville and Mark Ritchie, who intended to convert it into a settlement. The family later converted the tobacco barn into a golf course. Currently, Vann Jones, Willie Blakeney, Henry Turner, and Jimmy Garvin own the golf course.

The Marlton Golf Club in Upper Marlboro, MD, is located in the heart of the city, and it is easy to reach because it is just 45 minutes from Baltimore and about a 20-minute drive from Washington, DC.

The Marlton Golf Club has a snack bar, a full-service restaurant, a top-class beverage cart, a pro shop, and a driving range with grass tees and matted stations. Additionally, it has four sound stages suitable for live streaming and recording. Other additional features of the club include hiking and walking trails, a health and wellness center, a parking area, and a cigar lounge.

Once it opens, it will be the perfect place to relax after a round of golf or host a special event. The Golf Course & Country Club has been a staple of the Prince George’s County community for generations and will remain a premier spot even in the future.

Marlton Golf Course & Country Club is one of the oldest clubs in the US. Ault-Clark and Associates designed the course. It features a food service dining area, a fully stocked golf shop, and an outside pavilion and patio overlooking the front nine.

The clubs tree-lined fairways require accuracy to conquer, a challenge thats entertaining and keeps golfers coming over and over again. The Marlton Country Club is a par-71 layout that plays between 4600 yards (forward tees) and 6200 yards (back tees).

