Controlled F.O.R.C.E. Announces Their MACH 5.0 Tactics Are Now Nationally Certified by IADLEST-NCP

Controlled F.O.R.C.E., a law enforcement, military, and security training company, is proud to announce that their MACH 5.0 Level 1, 2, and 3 courses are now Nationally Certified by the International Association of Directors of Law enforcement Standards and Training – National Certification Program (IADLEST-NCP).

Controlled F.O.R.C.E., a law enforcement, military, and security training company, is proud to announce that their MACH 5.0 Level 1, 2, and 3 courses are now Nationally Certified by the International Association of Directors of Law enforcement Standards and Training – National Certification Program (IADLEST-NCP).

The International Association of Directors of Law enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) is an organization that promotes standardized training for law enforcement personnel. The organization also provides national certification programs for law enforcement training, which have been endorsed by many state POST Boards throughout the United States since its inception. The National Certification Program (NCP) was developed to recognize top-quality instructors and program best practices. The NCP also sets standards for accreditation, evaluation, and recognition of professional standards within the industry. These standards are then used to provide uniformity within the profession and promote maximum efficiency in providing quality instruction.

The goal at Controlled F.O.R.C.E. has always been to provide a comprehensive learning experience for students. Their MACH 5.0 Level 1, 2, and 3 courses are designed to help equip all levels of law enforcement, military, and security personnel with the skills they need to handle various situations safely and effectively.

By becoming nationally certified through IADLEST-NCP, Controlled F.O.R.C.E. can ensure that course participants receive educational credit hours from participating state POST Boards when they complete courses. This is especially beneficial for those seeking higher levels of law enforcement certification or advancement opportunities in their career fields – something they believe every officer deserves access to.

“We’re excited about our achievement in obtaining national certification through IADLEST-NCP. Not only does it give us confidence that we’re providing a quality course, but it also opens up new possibilities for officers who want continuing education credits or advancement opportunities in their field,” says Aaron Murauskas, Senior Director of Administration at Controlled F.O.R.C.E.

The Controlled F.O.R.C.E. team is proud to offer this new opportunity for continuing education. View upcoming courses on their training calendar: http://controlledforce.com/training-calendar/

About Controlled Force

Controlled F.O.R.C.E. (First Official Response in a Critical Environment) strives to improve the safety of each and every person working to protect the security of this Nation. The company accomplishes this by instilling the knowledge and skills needed to operate with control and confidence so that communities can adapt to the dynamic challenges of today. Controlled F.O.R.C.E. is honored to craft and provide essential training, specializing and customizing unique methods that integrate into existing programs or developing curriculum to aid clients’ objectives. To learn more about Controlled F.O.R.C.E., visit controlledforce.com.