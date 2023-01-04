Two MPAI documents published for community comments

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers Standard Association has adopted three MPAI Technical Specifications AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/), Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/), and Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/) as IEEE standards number 3301-2022, 3302-2022, and 3300-2022, respectively. The MPAI and IEEE versions are technically equivalent, and implementers of MPAI/IEEE standards can obtain an ImplementerID from the MPAI Store.

MPAI implements a rigorous process of standards development requiring publication of a draft Technical Specification or Technical Report with a request for community comments (https://mpai.community/about/operation/#CommunityComments) before final approval and publication. MPAI-27 approved the following two documents for the said preliminary publication:

1) MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/). Draft Technical Report, a document outlining a set of desirable guidelines to accelerate the development of interoperable Metaverses:

a) A set of assumptions laid at the foundation of the Technical Report.

b) Use cases based on and services to Metaverse Instances.

c) Application of the profile approach successfully adopted for digital media standards to Metaverse standards.

d) An initial set of functionalities used by Metaverse Instances to facilitate the definition of profiles.

e) Identification of the main technologies enabling the Metaverse.

f) A roadmap to definition of Metaverse Profiles.

g) An initial list of governance and regulation issues likely to affect the design, deployment, operation, and interoperability of Metaverse Instances.

An online presentation of MPAI-MMM will be made on 2023/01/10

08:00 UTC: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEtcuuurTsuHdcbXCAy-we7soWkIqK5a2MK

18:00 UTC: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcocuqtrjkuGdz0_nQWhLIJMvSHbfAkqP39

The MPAI Metaverse Model is accessible online (https://mmm.mpai.community/).

2) Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/). Draft Technical Specification providing methodologies to evaluate the performance of neural network-based watermarking solutions in terms of:

a) The watermarking solution imperceptibility defined as a measure of the potential impact of the watermark injection on the result of the inference created by the model.

b) The watermarking solution robustness defined as the detector and decoder ability to retrieve the watermark when the watermarked model is subjected to modifications.

c) The computational cost of the main operations performed in the end-to-end watermarking process.

The documents are accessible from the links above. Comments should be sent to the MPAI secretariat (secretariat ( @ ) mpai dot community) dot Both documents are expected to be released in final form on 2023/01/25 dot

MPAI is continuing its work plan comprising some Technical Specifications and the MPAI work plan also includes exploratory activities. Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community) for more information.

