Marissa Freeman, Chief Marketing Officer of Union Square Hospitality Group, Joins Dream Foundation Board

Marissa Freeman, chief marketing officer of Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), has joined the Board of Directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults. Freeman will work closely with the marketing and communications team on strategy and creative direction as well as identify and establish relationships to broaden awareness about the organization and its mission across the country.

A globally-recognized business and creative leader, Freeman was part of the leadership team that led USHG out of the pandemic, building an industry-leading group of innovative marketers and communication professionals to help restore the business to pre-pandemic levels. Freeman combines impactful business-building strategies with thoughtful branding to improve performance and drive profitable growth.

“This foundation’s work is personal to me. I lost my mom to cancer when I was 19. My family faced its darkest time, and those memories are still painful. Dream Foundation brings moments of real joy when these families need it most,” said Freeman, “I feel privileged to be joining this Board.”

Prior to joining USHG, Freeman was the chief brand officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise where she navigated the historic split of HP into two Fortune 50 brands and spearheaded the worldwide launch of the new HPE corporate brand, recognized as the highest new entry of all time in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands. Freeman has held executive positions at BBDO, DDB, and Deutsch LA, inspiring creative teams and driving business growth. She been awarded the AMA Marketer of the Year Award and named one of 2019’s Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing.

“Marissa’s creative leadership will be instrumental as we strategize for the year ahead,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “The marketing and communications team welcome her insight, expertise and imagination with intrigue and optimism. We are delighted to welcome her to Dream Foundation.”

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.