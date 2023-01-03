David Roh Joins AeroGo, Inc. as Western Regional Sales Manager

AeroGo, Inc. is pleased to announce that David Roh has joined the firm as Western Regional Sales Manager. David will manage business relationships and dealer development throughout the western half of the United States and Canada. David will focus on flexible manufacturing solutions and provide application analysis at customer sites and general management responsibilities for the territory. Paul Jakse, Vice President, Sales, stated, “David’s reputation for exceptional customer service was cemented during his past nine years in South Korea. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge exactly suited to the needs of our customers. He’s a great addition to the AeroGo customer support team.”

A native of the United States, David Roh most recently worked in South Korea as a sales manager at an authorized AeroGo dealer. He has years of experience working with customers to define and engineer flexible load movement systems to enable efficient production. David resides in California and can be reached at (206) 658-3121 or via email at roh.d@aerogo.com.

AeroGo manufactures innovative load moving equipment, utilizing wheels and hovercraft technology that move heavy, awkward, or delicate loads. Companies large and small benefit from a worldwide dealer network, experienced product specialists, and skilled engineers. We work with you to find a load moving solution that is safe, efficient, and cost-effective.