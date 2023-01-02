C.R.Gibson® Signature™ Launches New Little Chefs in the Kitchen Collection for Kids

WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 1, 2023

C.R.Gibson Signature, a leader in the upscale gifts and decorative products market is excited to launch a new collection for little chefs in the house who love to help in the kitchen!

Designed exclusively for children, our Little Chefs in the Kitchen collection includes a book that helps teach basic cooking how-tos, Lil Chef In Training Apron, Easy Peasy Recipe Cards and kid-sized mixing, rolling, and measuring sets in bright, bold colors.

Kids will have fun learning real skills using their very own kid-sized tools. The collection makes the perfect gift for any little-one who is interested in baking and meal-making.

For more information on the C.R.Gibson Signature Little Chefs in the Kitchen collection or any of our other products please visit www.onecoast.com/crgibsonsignature for our full catalog and how to order.

