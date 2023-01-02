C.R.Gibson® Signature™ Launches New Licensed Kids Puzzle & Game Collection In Partnership with Hello! Lucky

WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 1, 2023

C.R.Gibson Signature, a leader in the upscale gifts and decorative products market, is excited to share an exclusive licensed partnership with Hello!Lucky featuring a range of puzzles, games and activities geared toward kids ages 3 and up!

The Hello!Lucky sister team of Eunice & Sabrina Moyle have teamed up to create a whimsical collection of puzzles and games featuring their amazing characters, bright bold colors, tactile embellishments full of magic and positivity. Hello!Lucky is all about using creativity to spread joy, fun, and kindness.

The collection includes Seek n Find puzzles, Play Puzzles, Flash Cards, as well as games from matching to card to board. Each item in the collection incorporates a unique learning aspect along with fun play patterns that

encourage kids to step away from the screen for a hands-on, interactive learning & play experience.

For more information on the C.R.Gibson Signature Hello!Lucky collection or any of our other products please visit www.onecoast.com/crgibsonsignature for our full catalog and how to order.

About C.R.GIBSON

The C.R. Gibson family of brands includes well-known brands like C.R. Gibson, C.R. Gibson Signature, C.R. Gibson Baby, Fitlosophy, Wallies and Markings to name a few. For over 150 years, these brands have created the very best in journals, stationery, entertaining products, baby gifts and pet gifts. Serving both specialty retailers and some of the countrys favorite chain stores, C.R. Gibson fills the unique needs of the ever-changing stationery and gift market.