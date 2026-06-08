A spanking brand-new neighborhood hall on CPR Salai

[ 19659002]A view of the New Community Hall at the C.P. Ramaswami Salai in Chennai.|Image Credit: SRINATH M

< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

The neighborhood hall at C.P. Ramaswamy might be misinterpreted for something else by anybody out of touch with Mylapore for one year. Throughout this duration, the old neighborhood hall, visibly antediluvian, was taken down to the ground, and in its location, a brand-new center raised. Regardless of restrained decoration, the structure is adequately fancy and way various from its a little anachronistic predecessor. It comes from a brand-new and quickly growing classification of neighborhood halls throughout Greater Chennai Corporation restricts that featured a premium air, integrating aesthetic appeals with performance.

The last touch is being contributed to the freshly built neighborhood hall, anticipated to be inaugurated in the 2nd week of July.

The center is being developed at 7 crore, the split being 5.5 cr being available in as MP fund and the rest as Corporation capital fund, according to a Greater Chennai Corporation source.

The location within the substance wall steps 1013 sq. m. The ground flooring includes a kitchen area and parking area, representing 639 sq. m. The very first flooring represent 639 sq. m, including a dining hall, a wash location and a stockroom; on the 2nd flooring, likewise spread out throughout 639 sq. m, is discovered a marital relationship hall with 2 spaces.

On 430 sq. m of the 3rd flooring, 4 spaces have actually been built.

The center is completely air-conditioned with a centralised system.

The work is anticipated to be finished on or before July 15. According to the GCC source, the rates for making use of this area is yet to be picked.