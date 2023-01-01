On 5 January 2023 the Museum of the Imperial Porcelain Factory will be closed

WEBWIRE – Saturday, December 31, 2022

On 5 January 2023, the Museum of the Imperial Porcelain Factory, one of the State Hermitages display facilities, will be temporarily closed due to technical work at the Imperial Porcelain Factory joint-stock company.

If you already hold tickets for 5 January 2023, then you can visit the Museum of the Imperial Porcelain Factory using the same tickets on any other working day or return them for a refund.

The display that the State Hermitage opened in 2003 on the premises of the functioning industrial enterprise was created on the basis of the stocks of the former Lomonosov Porcelain Factorys museum. It presents the stages in the development of the oldest Russian porcelain factory, founded in 1744, from the 18th century through to today. Visitors also have the opportunity to view the collection of porcelain and glass from Oriental and European countries that was formed in the factorys museum during the imperial period to provide examples for copying or for the creative development of its own craftspeople.

The Museum of the Imperial Porcelain Factory is located at 151 Prospekt Obukhovskoi Oborony (Metro station: Lomonosovskaya). Tickets can be obtainedthrough the website. Free-of-charge visits are possible for children under the age of 18, Russian invalids of the 1st and 2nd groups, Russian pensioners, undergraduate and postgraduate students studying in the RF, those doing compulsory military service, veterans of military operations, staff of museums in the RF and many others. A full list of concessionary categories as well as a timetable of the museums working hours can be foundon the relevant page of the website.