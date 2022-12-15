Bestway Products Company’s Spyral Coping Saws Combine Flexibility, Versatility & Precision Into One Design

Bestway Products Company’s Spyral Coping Saws are ideal for helping woodworkers, carpenters, hobbyists and fine craftsmen make the precise and intricate cuts that are virtually impossible with conventional flat saw blades. This includes creating a network of close-fitting joints and intricate cuts with a 360° spiral-cutting tooth design that’s not a twisted flat blade and works with materials ranging from plastics, light metals, rubber, wood and bone to foam, wax, greenware and insulation.

“For years, coping saws and their thin, blades were the tool of choice for cutting curved contours,” says Stuart Gordon, the company’s owner & president. “We then developed our Spyral Freestyle Coping Saws with what we believe is one of the best saw blades for cutting shapes in today’s market. As a result, they have become real go-to tools due to their ability to flexibly and meticulously cut intricate networks of close-fitting joints and shapes into wide ranging materials from virtually any orientation or direction, even sideways and backwards.”

Other advantages which have helped Bestway’s Spyral Freestyle Coping Saws stand out from competitive products is their ability to cut sharper angles, curves, grooves, notches and contours without having to rotate the blade in the saw. This is a direct contrast to similar saws, which are typically built with the teeth on one side of a flat blade. As a result, these blades are not only limited to cutting in a forward direction, they also lack the ability to make the sharp, intricate and finite cuts needed for most modeling and fine crafting projects.

Proudly made in the USA, Bestway’s Spyral Coping Saw are now available in kits containing the coping saw handle and a total of five blades – one .040 diameter blade and a sampler pack holding one .028″ blade, two additional .040″ blades and one .050″ blade. For more information, including pricing, please visit: https://spyralsaw.com/products/freestyle-coping-saw-with-sample-blades.

About Bestway Products Company

Founded in 1986, the Bestway Products Company has a history of manufacturing and selling Spyral saw blades that dates back to 1948 as a division of Tyler Manufacturing. During this time, the usage of these versatile cutting tools has grown steadily throughout the marketplace. For more than 30 years, the aerospace industry has used a variety of Spyral blades for trimming formed titanium and stainless-steel sheet at high blade speeds, while more than 100,000 Bestway survival saws have been purchased for use by the U.S Military. Industrial customers have even met their specialized cutting needs with Spyral saw blades in applications ranging from the cutting of 50” slabs of foam to the milling of aluminum components.