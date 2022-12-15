Zeigler Auto Group Backs Josh Bilicki Aboard Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Zeigler Auto Group will serve as primary sponsor onboard Josh Bilicki’s new No. 78 Camaro for Live Fast Motorsports through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. As the youngest team in NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports welcomes Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group in an exciting new partnership driving the No. 78 Camaro. The Zeigler.com Chevy Camaro will make its official debut at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

“We had a great season last year with Josh, and we are excited to partner with Live Fast Motorsports for 2023. Having our new team onboard gives us a fresh start on the track with owners that are focused on performing among the best at each race,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner.

With midwestern roots across Michigan, Chicago, Indiana, and Wisconsin, Zeigler Auto Group is among the top 1% ranking automotive dealerships across the United States. Tying these roots to Bilicki—a Wisconsin-based driver—is a natural connection to Ohio native Matt Tifft, part owner of Live Fast Motorsports with BJ McLeod. McLeod looks forward to working with Bilicki again, as Bilicki formerly raced with McLeod’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

Fans will have a chance to cheer on Bilicki as he takes the wheel of the No. 78 Zeigler-branded Camaro in numerous markets throughout the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. A major highlight will be racing at the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Race at the Chicago Street Course during July fourth weekend. Additional highlights include the FireKeepers Casino 400 at the Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 6, 2023; and the Verizon 200 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway the following weekend on the 13th, among other races.

Last year, Bilicki drove the Zeigler.com-sponsored Chevrolet, earning a top-10 finish at Daytona and scoring a top-20 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Other highlights for Bilicki include a top-10 finish at the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, 72 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series; nine in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series; plus 71 starts on his NASCAR Cup Series resume. Bilicki is currently the only driver from Wisconsin competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Live Fast Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Josh Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group to the team in 2023,” said co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports, Tifft, and co-owner and driver, McLeod.

“Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group share a strong relationship and we look forward to teaming up and becoming a part of that for multiple races next season. With Bilicki’s great talent behind the wheel and our new ECR motor program, we look forward to continued growth in 2023.”

Live Fast Motorsports will now compete under the Chevrolet racing banner after announcing its alliance with ECR engines. By campaigning its new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 throughout the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the N.C-based team joins “the winningest manufacturer in NASCAR.” ECR Engines has also earned more than 200 victories, including the 2018 Daytona 500, two Brickyard 400 wins, and championships in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, 24 Hours at Daytona & the 12 Hours at Sebring in the IMSA WeatherTech Series, and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series.

“I am so happy to have the opportunity to join Live Fast Motorsports for the 2023 season and to once again represent the Zeigler Auto Group. The Zeigler team has become like family to me and I have driven for BJ McLeod in the past in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, so this felt like a very natural fit for all parties. I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work,” said Bilicki.

New renderings for the Zeigler.com No. 78 Chevy Camaro can be viewed at zeiglerracing.com

About Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports is a single-car Chevrolet Camaro team based in Mooresville, NC., competing in the NASCAR Cup Series under the No. 78. The team is co-owned by B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft. B.J. McLeod also serves as the team’s driver. Jessica McLeod, CEO of Live Fast Motorsports, gives a progressive outlook in breaking down barriers in the sport of NASCAR and inspiring opportunities for women in the sport for generations to come.

About Zeigler Auto Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top 1% of auto dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Recently, Zeigler came in at no. six in the nation for work-life balance–according to a study conducted by the Glassdoor Economic Research Center.