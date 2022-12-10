NOLA on Tap Returns; Yeah You Right Events Tabbed to Bring Back Louisiana’s Largest Beer Festival

NOLA on Tap, the beloved New Orleans beer festival in support of the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA), will return to the festival calendar in 2023.

Yeah You Right Events, a new partnership between Top Taco and Food Fight producer Shane Finkelstein and restaurateur and Cinco de Mayo Fest producer Oscar Chimal, will take charge of the popular homebrew and craft beer festival. While some changes will be in store for NOLA on Tap, the LASPCA will remain sole beneficiary of the event.

“Top Taco and Food Fight have become can’t-miss food festivals in the city. Yeah You Right Events aims to make NOLA on Tap look more like those events while still retaining many of the features that made it one of the largest beer festivals in the country,” said event producer Shane Finkelstein.

Homebrewers will still battle it out for coveted awards and top-notch live musical acts will still grace the stages, but NOLA on Tap will now be a 21 and over ticketed event, and move from City Park on the fall calendar to Lafreniere Park on March 18th, 2023 from 2pm-7pm.

“We really wanted to take NOLA on Tap out of hurricane season,” said event producer Shane Finkelstein. “We love Lafreniere Park for the type of events that we do and its proximity to the city. It really is the perfect venue for medium-sized festivals.”

Other changes will include an all-inclusive ticket package for beer-lovers and a VIP Experience that will include a crawfish boil, open bar, signature beers, lounge seating, private restrooms, and additional food and entertainment.

Early bird tickets will start at $10 for “Designated Drivers” and $35 for unlimited beer samples, while all-inclusive VIP tickets will start at $95 and end up at $125 at the gate.

“We are so excited to have Yeah You Right Events bring back NOLA on Tap,” says CEO of the LASPCA, Ana Zorrilla. “We couldn’t have asked for a better group to bring it back after a 3 year-long hiatus.”

When NOLA on Tap was conceived back in 2009, Abita Brewing was the only brewery in Louisiana. Today, there are over 40 breweries in the state and dozens more around the Gulf Coast. The goal of Yeah You Right Events is to have every local and regional brewery represented at this year’s festival.

“From Gnarly Barley and Urban South to NOLA Brewing Company and Bayou Teche, we now have some of the best breweries in the country right in our backyard,” said Oscar Chimal.

A craft beer competition will be added to NOLA on Tap so festival-goers and celebrity judges can vote for their favorite Pilsners, Lagers, Porters, Sours, and Stouts.

Another feature added to the festival will be the Doggie Drag Show presented by Petcetera. Come out and watch our lovable pups strut their stuff on the runway and sign up to be a foster for those waiting to be adopted.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for the LASPCA so they can continue to do the important work they do in our community.

Tickets will go on sale on December 15.

For more information, visit their website at www.nolaontap.com.

About the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

The Louisiana SPCA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promote, protect and advance the well-being of Louisiana’s companion animals. As the oldest and most comprehensive animal welfare organization in the state, the Louisiana SPCA impacts more than 73,000 homeless and companion animals annually. For more than 130 years, the Louisiana SPCA has been committed to serving the needs of the people and animals in the community and across the region as a 4-Star Charity Navigator rated nonprofit ranking in the top 1% nationally and a Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. For more information, call 504.368.5191 or visit www.louisianaspca.org.