Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Seasons Home Health Care and Jetre. A Schuler

Benchmark International successfully facilitated the transaction of Seasons Home Health, which consists of a group of four entities. The entities provide personal home care to children, elderly, or disabled patients in Southern Texas. Located in the Rio Grande Valley, Seasons Home Health helps individuals in need of personal home care to live securely and comfortably in their own homes.

Jetre Schuler is an entrepreneur who owns home health care providers in Texas. Mr. Schuler acquired Seasons Home Health Care to expand his network in a new region. Mr. Schuler’s goal of continuing to offer the same level of care clients have come to love with Seasons Home Health, and his goal of expanding the business matched the seller’s goals.

“Benchmark is very happy that the owner, Marina Garcia, of Seasons Home Health, was able to achieve her goal of selling her business and being able to retire. We wish her luck with her upcoming travel plans and are excited for the next chapter in her life.” – Tony Gumieny, Senior Deal Associate

