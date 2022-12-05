Holiday Music Blossoms at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre with Cellophane Flowers

The Gracie Theatre celebrates the music of the holiday season on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. with the band, Cellophane Flowers. The afternoon concert, “Christmas Chronicles,” is a fusion of Beatles hits and holiday favorites. This performance is made possible through the generous support of the John Kilgore Fund.

“The songs in ‘Christmas Chronicles’ are some of the most creative arrangements of holiday music ever heard,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director of the Gracie Theatre. “Audiences will hear Beatles favorites like ‘Come Together,’ combined with musical undercurrents reminiscent of ‘Carol of the Bells.’ It’s simply beautiful.”

This multimedia event combines seasonal vignettes, popular holiday music, and rock ‘n roll. The combination of HD projected images and vintage outfits promises to deliver a visually-stunning, Victorian-era styled holiday event that’s perfect for the entire family. With universal themes of love, the set list includes songs like “Let It Be,” “Imagine,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “All You Need is Love.” Holiday favorites such as “Wonderful Christmastime” and “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” underscore narratives or poems making the show perfect for the holiday season.

Jeff Lake, founder of the band Cellophane Flowers, has enjoyed a lifelong journey as a singer/songwriter and bandleader. As the lead singer of hard rock band Big Bang, he toured with multi-platinum artists Extreme, Winger, White Lion and Zebra. The band is joined onstage by a chamber trio who provide cello, violin and viola accompaniment. This brings additional richness to the narrative portions of the concert. Included in the trio’s set list is a lively rendition of the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker Suite.”

Tickets for “Christmas Chronicles” range from $25.50 to $32.50 for teen and adult patrons. Children 12 and under are just $9.50. A $2.50 per ticket charge is added at checkout with a maximum of $10.00 per order. Online tickets can be purchased at the Gracie Theatre’s webpage (https://www.gracietheatre.com) or the theatre’s Facebook page at (https://m.facebook.com/gracietheatre/). For phone sales or more information, call the box office at 207-941-7888. Groups of eight or more are entitled to a 10% discount.

The Gracie Theatre, in a collaboration between artists, students, and university constituents, is an intimate and inviting performing arts facility that provides hands-on experiential learning and technical support services for the Husson University community through a combination of diverse cultural programming and community engagement.