Engel & Völkers Americas Raises Over $100,000 for Special Olympics International

Engel & Völkers is a global real estate brand with a strong focus on creating more inclusive communities through its Athlete Leadership and Play Unified programs involving Special Olympics. Throughout the year, network members along with their families and communities are encouraged to raise funds for the Special Olympics while being physically active during their annual 60 Minutes for Special Olympics event which is held in October. Many shops hosted group activities including tennis tournaments, yoga classes, walks, and workouts to encourage donations.

Engel & Völkers Americas, the North American headquarters located in New York, announced that $102,399.99 was raised during this year’s event. “Special Olympics has a special place in the hearts of our network of staff, license partners, and advisors,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas, who participated in an NYC walk with its head office and NYC brokerage staff and advisors. “Our network loves to rally around a cause that supports local communities and neighborhoods by fostering acceptance and inclusion.”

Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro also commented, “All funds raised go towards providing sports equipment, as well as sending multiple athletes to the Special Olympics Games. Additionally, these fundraising efforts directly benefit the Special Olympics’ Healthy Athletes® program which provides health screening opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities and teaches them about healthy living.”

Throughout the year, Engel & Völkers franchises throughout America continually encourage their real estate advisors to donate a portion of their commissions to Special Olympics on behalf of their clients through their Contribution at Closing program. As of November 15th, 2022, over $188,000 has been donated through this program.

Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services.