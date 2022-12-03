German Health Insurance Ranking 2022

The new Health Insurance ratings for 2022 have just been released by RealRate.

These are the top three German health insurance companies with the best financial health, measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

R+V Kranken – 50.62%

Mecklenburgische Kranken – 48.20%

ARAG Kranken – 39.34%

The complete rating of 33 insurers is published on our website.

8 companies achieved the ‘Top Rated’ award.

Founded 100 years ago in 1992, and headquartered in Wiesbaden, R+V Kranken are a big player in the market. Mecklenburgische Kranken is even older, with 225 years of experience in the health insurance industry. They have their headquarters in Hannover. Founded in 1935, ARAG Kranken is based in Munich and is also a huge player in the industry.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel said, “Around 11% of Germans take out a private health insurance policy. You can only sign up if you fall into one of these categories:

If you earn over €60,750 per year

If you earn under €450 per month

Students aged between 23-30

Self-employed individuals

Civil servants (as insurance is subsidized by the employer)

“There are just over 40 companies offering private health insurance and the market is worth a colossal €49 billion.”

About RealRate:

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting edge explainable Artificial Intelligence, we provide fair company ratings avoiding any conflict of interest. Combing AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on the published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food and pharma. Just the best rated companies are awarded with the RealRate seal of approval.

