Zuma’s Mobile & Indoor Pet Grooming Entering 3rd Year of Business in Smithville, Missouri

Established small business owner Kristine Bunch, MBA, is entering into Zuma’s Indoor & Mobile Pet Grooming, LLC, 3rd year in business. Opened in early 2020, pre-pandemic, Bunch simply wanted to get her beloved service dogs groomed in her driveway. Bunch quickly found out there were no local mobile pet groomers accepting new customers. Bunch moved back to Kansas City in 2019, from California to help her World War II Veteran Grandfather transition from his home to a retirement facility, it was then that she felt it was time to jump out of corporate America altogether and start a small business. Several growing pains throughout the pandemic occurred with high inflation rates and rising supply costs along with employment shortages.

In 2020, Zuma’s Mobile Pet Grooming began servicing customers in their driveways and in 2022, an indoor storefront location was created at 507 S. US 169 Highway in Smithville, Missouri. Zuma’s Indoor Pet Grooming Salon includes 2 FirePaw Doggie Treadmills and 16 Shoreline Stainless Steel Veterinary Grade Crates for safe & clean protection of all dogs while in the grooming salon.

Zuma’s Indoor & Mobile Pet Grooming Team consists of Lead Mobile Groomer Rebekah with 21 years experience, Lead Indoor Groomer Andrea with 11 years experience, Groomer Josie with 10 years experience and Groomer Nyle with also 10 years experience. Management and Elite Office Manager is Adrianna with over 15 years experience, she is a crucial part in holding the team together and helping achieve Zuma’s Excellence Grooming Expectations “One Dog at a Time.”

Ranked 4th in Kansas City for Best Groomers by Grooms.Co; Better Business Bureau Rating Accreditation is A