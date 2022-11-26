FLS – Fast Lean Smart UK Welcomes German Ambassador

FLS – Fast Lean Smart UK welcomed The German Ambassador, Miguel Berger for a visit to its Northern Office at Sci-Tech Daresbury. The visit included a tour of the National Science and Innovation Campus, a specialist development for the ‘open innovation’ model of work across the commercial STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) sector.

FLS was introduced as a leading developer of AI and Machine Learning technology and FLS UK’s Senior Leadership Team discussed their progress since bringing the unique PowerOpt algorithm to the UK market in 2012.

“This was of particular interest to His Excellency,” said Jeremy Squire, Managing Director of FLS – FAST LEAN SMART UK. “PowerOpt began life in Cologne, Germany and continues as the bedrock of Europe’s leading field service scheduling and route planning software, FLS VISITOUR.

“FLS continues to grow and international collaboration maximises our ability to produce next generation, real-time solutions for the world stage. It was an honour to present our success with ‘open innovation’ and particularly fitting as we celebrate FLS’ 30th anniversary this year.”

His Excellency Miguel Berger commented, “An impressive visit to Sci-Tech Daresbury. Great to see how companies receive technological support by SCFT in order to further develop their products.”

FLS VISITOUR recently gained a listing on the UK Government’s G-Cloud framework and continues to win awards for innovation and supporting the transformation of its customers’ field operations, including Technology Innovation of the Year at the 2022 European Field Service Awards.

About FAST LEAN SMART

FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.

FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, T Brown Group, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.

A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.

For more about FLS, visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/.