Fusion CPA Impacts Charities Across the World

Tax and accounting specialists at Fusion CPA set themselves a goal: not only to drive revenue and positively influence the finances of their clients, but also to make a difference where it is needed most. Through the company’s Fusion Day of Giving, staffers were challenged to roll up their sleeves and get to work by making a difference to a range of charitable causes.

Because of the company’s remote work model, which enables them to employ staff from various regions across the world, the charity drive reached organizations across the globe.

From spending time at an array of organizations, to donating in monetary form, the Fusion Day of Giving made a difference to the following charitable causes:

– Community outreach reading programmes

– Educational support for low income families

– Sports mentoring

– Hurricane support and relief

– Endangered species conservation

– Animal rehabilitation

– Care for orphans

Fusion CPA Founder and CEO Trevor McCandles has always been very involved in the community around him and has a heart for those with challenging circumstances. Trevor established the Fusion Day of Giving to allow each member of his team the opportunity to make a direct impact to the cause that they are passionate about.

“It is easy to become consumed with the responsibilities tied to your own work and life, but when you take a second to step away from that, and be deliberate about doing good, it not only aids people who need it most, but also grants you the opportunity to realign with that which matters most,” says Trevor.

Having a remote workforce means that as a business we were able to empower staff to help the many communities around them, allowing us as a business to make a difference in the United States right through to Africa, Puerto Rico and beyond.

Just as McCandless planned, his team not only made a difference, but felt a difference too.

“Visiting the Educentre and Babies Homes to lend a pair of hands was not only an extremely humbling and a beautiful experience, it also opened my eyes to the fact that something as simple as showing care, makes a massive difference in the lives of vulnerable people,” said Roneque Janse Van Rensburg, a member of Fusion CPA’s marketing team.

“I enjoyed being able to give my time and resources to support our local library to provide vital resources and programs for those in our community. The experience was amazing all round,” said Cassie Bell, Tax and Accounting Manager at the firm.

Fusion’s Day of Giving supported 11 charitable causes across six different countries across the world. Staff donated a total of 35 hours of their time.

Fusion CPA is a multi-state tax and accounting firm offering outsourced CPA services, accounting software set up and integration, tax preparation and bookkeeping services, and a whole lot more.