Driving Successful Lives Reports on Effort to Boost Car Donations in Last Quarter for 2022

With the year-end nearing, Driving Successful Lives is initiating a drive to increase the number of car donations made to the non-profit organization within the last calendar quarter. Throughout the year, a growing number of donors have helped the organization to be able to help more and more families and individuals to gain transportation independence or obtain assistance from the proceeds of donated vehicles being sold to third parties.

“Thanks to very charitable and understanding folks out there, we’ve been able to help many people maintain jobs, access quality groceries and get their kids to & from school with their own vehicle,” said a spokesperson for Driving Successful Lives. “When we receive vehicles that are in acceptable condition, we are able to gift them directly to someone in need, but we also accept vehicles in less-than-driveable condition. We simply sell these vehicles and use the proceeds to provide help.”

DSL is counting on the last quarter of the year to cap off an already successful year of providing aid to many in the communities that the organization serves. “To help us in our effort to increase the number of car donations in the final weeks of 2022, we welcome anyone with a vehicle that they wish to donate or simply get rid of – in any condition – to visit our vehicle donation page at https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/vehicle-donation/.”

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

