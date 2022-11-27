New Lamborghini dealership opened in Moscow City



The dealer center has an area of 750 sq.m. It occupies two floors in the tower number 1. The spacious bright showroom covers an area of 550 sq.m. The daring nature of the Lamborghini brand, power and exclusivity are embodied in the design and interior solutions of the showroom. Customers can learn about the unique characteristics of supercars and hear the characteristic sounds of engines through an interactive video wall. It allows immersing in the world of Lamborghini. A variety of colors, materials, finishes and accessories for creating supercars are available to customers in the Ad Personam studio. Five cars exhibited in the showroom. The legendary Huracan, Aventador and Urus models are among them.





Lamborghini Huracan is equipped with a powerful V10 engine and the most advanced technology for maximum performance. It also offers incredible driving pleasure thanks to a range of technologies such as the Lamborghini Doppia Frizione Dual Clutch Transmission (LDF) and the electronically controlled all-wheel drive system. Car designed for the best performance and absolute control in all driving conditions. The car is able to reach speed limits with ease.





Lamborghini Aventador is designed to foresee the future. The original design combines the fierce dynamism and aggression that are embodied in the revolutionary carbon fiber monocoque construction, equipped with a V12 engine. Cutting-edge technology, luxurious fittings and premium materials are expertly combined in the interior of the Aventador.





The Lamborghini Urus is the world’s first super sport utility vehicle. Luxury, sportiness and high performance combined with comfort and versatility. The best dynamic performance, unique design and unsurpassed elegance characterize this amazing car. Urus is perfect for daily use in all conditions.





Lamborghini Moscow City provides a full range of services. Sales of new Lamborghini and Lamborghini Selezione Certified Pre-owned vehicles, service and repair, sales of spare parts and accessories, trade-in services are there. The dealer center offers an exceptional selection of credit and insurance products and profitable leasing programs.





About 200 new Lamborghini cars were sold in Russia last year. It was a record figure in recent years. 2022 is off to a good start too. Demand for luxury sports cars was strong in the first quarter. Deliveries of new cars to the country were suspended in the spring. It definitely affected sales. Our dealerships have sold 15 unique Lamborghini’s this year despite this. This happened, among other things, because we were able to independently provide reliable logistics delivery channels. In addition, we have established an uninterrupted supply of spare parts, we continue to carry out car service in full and provide comprehensive support to our customers. The brand will introduce four amazing new products at the end of 2022 and in 2023: Huracan Tecnica, Huracan Sterrato, updated Urus Performante and Urus S. In addition, we are very much looking forward to the release of a new version of the brand’s iconic model  Aventador V12. All cars will be available for purchase to our customers after the official start of sales,  Sergey Mordovin, Managing Director of the Lamborghini brand at Avtodom Group, noted that the company has already managed to organize the supply of Lamborghini cars to Russia.





Avtodom Group of Companies is an automotive holding that specializes in the sale and maintenance of premium and luxury cars. It has been the official dealer of Lamborghini in Russia since 2013. 15 exclusive sports cars were sold at Lamborghini dealerships of Avtodom Group of Companies in Moscow and St. Petersburg this year.

