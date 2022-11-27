The BOXER-6646-ADP Channels 12th Gen Intel Core Strength via an Intricately Compact, Fanless Design

Designed to provide users with flexibility and utility across numerous vertical markets, the BOXER-6646-ADP is equipped with industry-leading features such as multiple 2.5GbE LAN ports, three 10Gbps USB 3.2 slots, and a quadruple display interface featuring both HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.4.





For such a compact device, measuring just 8.66 x 6.06 x 2.42 (220mm x 154mm x 61.6mm), the BOXER-6646-ADP has uniquely accessible expansion options. The chassis contains a bottom-side service window for easy access to the systems M.2 3052, M.2 2230, and M.2 2280 expansion ports, providing a more convenient route to 5G, Wi-Fi, and NVMe module installation.





Much like the larger 65W CPU-powered BOXER-6645-ADS that AAEON announced in October, the more compact BOXER-6646-ADP benefits from enhanced ruggedization making it perfect for deployment in harsh environments. These features include a wide DC input range of 10 ~ 35V and an operating temperature of -4°F ~140°F (-20°C ~ 60°C), meaning the device can be used for industrial AMR and automation purposes.





In addition to this, the BOXER-6646-ADP possesses reverse power protection, over/under-voltage and current protection, alongside surge and short-circuit protection to maintain stable operation even in settings with variable power supply sources.





