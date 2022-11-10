Shaip Won the Global AI Summit & Awards ’22 for Best Use of Conversational AI

Shaip has been recognized for the Best Use of Conversational AI award at the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit & Awards (GAISA) organized by the All India Council For Robotics & Automation (AICRA). The awards recognizes Shaip for working towards real challenges adversely affecting AI acceleration and data privacy. The Summit was inaugurated by Hon’ble Sri Piyush Goyal, The Union Cabinet Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution, Textile, Government of India.

The award acknowledges Shaip’s innovative efforts in using tech and humans to source, transcribe and annotate high-quality audio/speech data from across the globe to train next-gen ML models. The winning nominations are among Shaip’s solution that helps organizations with all aspects of Conversational AI, enabling smarter, faster, and better results. The platform can quickly scale and exceed quality KPIs to help jump-start any AI Project.

Vatsal Ghiya, CEO, Shaip, said, “Congratulations to the team for winning the prestigious GAISA award for Conversational AI Solution offerings. The solutions, offers over 40k hours of ‘off-the-shelf speech data’ in more than 50 languages, which can be further scaled to support over 150 languages through Custom Data Collection.”

About GAISA

An event organized by the All India Council For robotics & Automation is an effort to recognize & highlight the impact & importance of Artificial intelligence today. The GAISA series had three successful editions so far. It’s a captivating gathering of global industry leaders, data experts, and AI pioneers who envision highlighting the roles of AI & its applicative properties in the world.

About Shaip

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges enabling smarter, faster, and better results. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling people, platform, & processes to help companies develop their AI and ML models. To learn how to make your data science team and leaders’ life easier, visit shaipdotcom