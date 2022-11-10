Salads 2 Your Door is Launching Artisan Thanksgiving Salads for 2022, Delivering Healthy and Convenient Options for Entertaining

Salads 2 Your Door is announcing its launch of Artisan Thanksgiving Salads for 2022. This service delivers family-sized salads to the door of homes in the greater St. Louis area for Thanksgiving. Each salad feeds 8 to 10 people, making them a healthy and convenient option. This gives families one less thing to think about when entertaining.

The menu includes:

– Fresh Broccoli Salad With Poppy Seed Dressing – fresh broccoli, dried cranberries, goji berries, red onion, nut and seed topping, and poppy seed dressing.

– Millennium Vegan Caesar Salad – salad greens, spiralized carrots, tri-colored cherry tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic croutons, avocado, hemp seeds, and Caesar dressing.

– Pomegranate Pear Salad – salad greens, shaved brussel sprouts, sliced pears, pomegranate seeds, cashews, toasted pepitas, sunflower seeds, and balsamic dressing.

– Sesame Pasta Salad – angel hair pasta, scallions, sesame seeds, nut and seed topping, and toasted sesame dressing.

– Spinach Strawberry Salad With Honey Mustard – spinach, watermelon radish, sliced strawberries, avocado wedges, pecans, cashews, and honey mustard vinaigrette.

– Spiralized Beet & Roasted Butternut Squash With Candied Pecans – salad greens, spiralized beets, roasted butternut squash, candied pecans, dried cranberries, pepitas, and sweet mustard.

– Sweet Potato Salad – salad greens, sweet potato curls, grape tomatoes, avocados, red onions, pickles, nut and seed topping, and maple shallot dressing.

All salads are customizable. After the order is placed, customers receive a form to fill out, where they’ll have the option to list any allergies or preferences.

The deadline to order is Thursday, November 17 as long as spots are available, and delivery is on the morning of Thursday, November 24. To order, go to https://www.salads2yourdoor.com/catering. For questions, please email Chanala Rubenfeld at office@salads2yourdoor.com.

About Salads 2 Your Door

Salads 2 Your Door is a monthly subscription service that delivers full salad meals each week. All salads on the menu are crafted with a healthy balance of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates and can be customized to each individual’s preferences. For more information, please visit https://www.salads2yourdoor.com/.