The Fairy Tale That Wasn’t – A Look into Princess Di’s Story

Fraziers Bottom, WV – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

A story that captured the minds and hearts of thousands Author Rita Grace brings the readers into a world of bright lights and shadows, giving insight into the life and death of Diana, Princess of Wales.





Diana Days reexamines her childhood and dives into the events leading to her marriage to Prince Charles and the subsequent betrayal. Coined Camillagate, the scandal crushed the happy-ever-after narrative, giving an unfiltered look into a marriage torn at the seams. The events that followed the divorce and her death are chronicled, presenting the woman behind closed doors, revealing the strength of a woman known as the peoples princess.





More than two decades after her death, the story still tugs at the heart strings. Diana Days is available for purchase in Ebook,

paperback, and hardcover format on Amazon and other online vendors.