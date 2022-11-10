The Fairy Tale That Wasn’t – A Look into Princess Di’s Story

A story that captured the minds and hearts of thousands Author Rita Grace brings the readers into a world of bright lights and shadows, giving insight into the life and death of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Diana Days reexamines her childhood and dives into the events leading to her marriage to Prince Charles and the subsequent betrayal. Coined Camillagate, the scandal crushed the happy-ever-after narrative, giving an unfiltered look into a marriage torn at the seams. The events that followed the divorce and her death are chronicled, presenting the woman behind closed doors, revealing the strength of a woman known as the peoples princess.
More than two decades after her death, the story still tugs at the heart strings. Diana Days is available for purchase in Ebook,
paperback, and hardcover format on Amazon and other online vendors.