From Range to Coast, Roam Burger Looks to the Ocean to Inspire a New Plant-Based Menu Item

With five Bay Area locations, Roam is well-known for its sustainably-sourced ingredients including pasture-raised meats and local produce. Its house-made organic veggie burger, made with beets, quinoa, black beans and brown rice is popular among vegetarians and omnivores alike. Since its opening more than a decade ago, Roam has been serving up a rotating seasonal veggie dishes. The introduction of the Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger represents the first time that the restaurant will incorporate plant-based ingredients that are not made in-house.

“Our customers have been requesting a plant-based protein in addition to our already popular veggie patty. The Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger collaboration with Umaro Foods and Violife is the perfect opportunity to bring something new and exciting to the menu in a meaningful way,” says Joshua Spiegelman, Roam’s Owner/Co-Founder.

The partnership between Roam, Umaro Foods Bacon and Violife is a “match made in heaven,” said Umaro Foods CEO Beth Zotter. With plant-based foods in high demand, Roam was eager to introduce more vegan alternatives with clean labels that satisfy customers who pay attention to ingredients. In both regards, Umaro and Violife hit the mark.

Umaro, which initially became famous from the bidding war it started on Shark Tank, makes a vegan bacon with protein from sushi-grade nori, and bacon fat with sea moss extracts that provide a crispy texture. Violife offers a 100% vegan, non-dairy award-winning alternative that looks, tastes and melts like cheese. Based on coconut oil and fortified with Vitamin B12, the vegan cheese alternative provides texture and tang to complement the veggie patty and crispy vegan bacon.

“This is our take on the nostalgic bacon cheeseburger, only with a twist that it is vegan. With many people gravitating towards a plant-based diet, we wanted to provide one more fun, delicious and nutrient-rich menu option,” contends Lynn Gorfinkle, Roam’s Owner/Co-Founder. Roam is donating a portion of proceeds from each Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger to the Surfrider Foundation, an organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people.

About Roam Artisan Burgers

Roam Artisan Burgers is an award winning fine-casual dining destination that offers delicious sustainable proteins, salads, sides, shakes and sodas crafted from the freshest seasonal ingredients procured from the foremost regional purveyors. Roam currently has five Bay Area locations, including 1785 Union Street

(San Francisco), 1923 Fillmore Street (San Francisco), 23 Lafayette Circle (Lafayette), 3081 South

Delaware Street (San Mateo), and 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd. at City Center Bishop Ranch (San Ramon)

About Umaro Foods

Umaro Foods is a California-based startup using ocean farmed seaweed as a new and sustainable source of protein. Seaweed requires no land, no freshwater, and no synthetic fertilizers to grow. As a pioneer in producing a protein ingredient from seaweed, Umaro is motivated to make a food system that supports a thriving planet and demands the humane treatment of animals.

About Violife

Violife Foods has been committed to making amazingly tasting, 100% vegan, non-dairy, non-GMO foods since the 90s, and is proud and humbled to be a favorite brand among vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians in over 50 countries around the world. All of Violife's 100% vegan foods are free from:

dairy, lactose, GMO, gluten, nuts, soy, preservatives and cholesterol.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is an organization that is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. With 176 chapters and student clubs, the foundation is committed to fostering a just, equitable, diverse and inclusive organization.

