Ministry of Women and Child Development organizes various activities under Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from 31st October to 06th November, 2022





The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been in the forefront of actively working towards prevention of corruption. In the move towards inculcating the true spirit of preventive vigilance and to encourage transparency of all records and all work, the Ministry has implemented 100% use of e-Office. Also, all the procurement done by the Ministry is through GeM Portal.









Ministry of Women and Child Development organizes Essay writing and poster making competitionsunder Vigilance Awareness Week 2022









Further, to sensitize the Government officials about the need for transparency and integrity, the Ministry organized activities in observation of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 from 31.10.2022 to 06.11.2022 on the theme “Bhrashtachar Mukt Bharat – Viksit Bharat”, “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”. The Ministry carried out the following activities during the week:-





The Week commenced with the Online Integrity Pledge, taken by all employees of the Ministry on 31.10.2022. Banners were displayed at different places in Ministry’s premises in ShastriBhawan as well as in JeevanVihar and Jeevan Tara Buildings. Instructions issued by CVC were forwarded to all associated organizations of the Ministry requesting them to organisedifferent outreach and awareness programmes during the week. A circular regarding Do’s and Don’ts to be practiced in the office (in accordance to the conduct rules) was circulated amongst all the sections of the Ministry. Essay writing and poster making competitions were organised on 02.11.2022.









