A 2 day vibrant performance of dance drama based on life of Raja Rammohun Roy at Kartavya Path concludes today

Dance Drama titled ‘Yugpurush Raja Rammohun Roy’ based on theme Nari Samman concluded today.

Presentation was also a part of campaign under which cultural programmes are to be organised at Central Vista every week

The event was also part of year long celebration of 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohun Roy





A two day enthralling and opulent dance drama based on the life of Raja Rammohun Roy, who is called the father of modern Indian society, concluded today. The dance drama was organised today at Kartavya Path and India Gate (Central Vista). Titled ‘Yugpurush Raja Rammohun Roy’, the program was based on the theme ‘Nari Samman’, and is being organised by Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation of Ministry of Culture.





The dance drama attracted large crowds and the audience enjoyed the performances and the colourful presentation of the characters.







Carrying forward the year-long commemoration of Raja Rammohun Roy’s birth anniversary, ‘Yugpurush’ was a theatrical dance performance on the ideals of Rammohun Roy. #AmritMahotsav #Yugpurush (2/2) — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) November 6, 2022

A one-year long celebration was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India on May 22, 2022, on the occasion of the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Rammohun Roy, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





This audio-visual presentation is also a part of campaign under which cultural programmes are to be organised at Central Vista every week. Directed by well known choreographer Neelay Sengupta.













The dance drama based on the life of Raja Ram Mohan Roy familiarised the audience with his great works, high ideals and philosophy of life closely. The performance began at 6.00pm and admission to this program was completely free for all.









Born on May 22, 1772 in Radhanagar, Bengal, Raja Rammohun Roy played a remarkable role in the religious, social and political reforms of India. He was the founder of Brahmo Samaj and always promoted modern and scientific approach.









