SUCCESS Magazine Names Jeanne Kelly a Winner of Their First-Ever Real Estate Trendsetter Award

Leading global publication for personal and professional development SUCCESS Magazine announced the 25 finalists for their first-ever Real Estate Trendsetter Award Nationwide. SUCCESS designed this award to “recognize and celebrate the catalysts of change who are revolutionizing the real estate industry, regardless of the role they serve.” Amongst these winning trailblazers are credit coach and founder of the Kelly Group, Jeanne Kelly.

Jeanne has spent the past 20 years helping thousands of people worldwide transform their credit so they can live a life of financial freedom. From humble beginnings as a broke, single mom trying to buy her first home to multi-million dollar business owner, Jeanne has unlocked the code to achieving healthy credit and is committed to helping you do the same.

www.JeanneKelly.net