Vice President appeals for efficient and judicious utilisation of natural resources by all





The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised the need for efficient and judicious utilisation of our natural resources by all. Underlining that the Indian Constitution calls for equitable distribution of natural resources, he expressed his disapproval of the reckless exploitation of nature by humans. He also said that one’s economic strength should not be correlated to his or her consumption of resources such as water, electricity, petrol or gas. “We can’t exploit these resources on the plank that we can afford it,” he added.







Addressing the valedictory function of 7th India Water Week at Great Noida today, the Vice President highlighted the importance of ponds and traditional water bodies in Indian culture and rural ecosystems and emphasised the need to “do everything to recreate these water bodies.”





On this occasion, Shri Dhankhar also called for taking proactive initiatives to resolve inter-state water disputes in the true spirit of federalism. He stressed that “these disputes are in favour of none and go against the very interests of the country and people at large.”







Lauding the Ministry of Jal Shakti and associated organisation for making 7th India Water Week a grand success, the Vice President said that such events not only provide the right platform to discuss various contemporary issues but also motivate the common people to be cognizant of natural resources and their conservation.





Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister for Jal Shakti, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, DoWR, RD&GR, Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Special Secretary, DoWR, RD&GR, delegates from India and abroad, people’s representatives from the area and others attended the event.





