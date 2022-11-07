7th India Water Week-2022 Culminates with Valedictory Function





The 7th India Water Week-2022 which was being held at India Expo Centre in Greater Noida,Uttar Pradesh, culminated with the valedictory function today in the august presence of Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Jal Shakti, Uttar Pradesh Shri Swatantra Dev Singh, Secretary, DoWR&GR, MoJS Shri Pankaj Kumar, Special Secretary, DoWR,RD&GR, MoJS, Ms.Debashree Mukherjee graced the occasion.





Technical session held on Reuse & recycle of waste water for water resilience & water market

Panel discussion held on aligning with nature while ensuring water security

Side event held on Sustainable development of water commons through community Swaraj

Session on partnership with community through Panchayat Raj Institution, Self Help Groupand NGOs





Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar appreciated the efforts put in by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in organising this mega event where delegates from India and abroad attended. Shri Dhankhar highlighted the programmes of the Ministry of Jal Shakti for various water conservation/management. Shri Dhankhar also called for taking proactive initiatives to resolve inter-state water disputes in the true spirit of federalism. He stressed that “these disputes are in favor of none and go against the very interests of the country and people at large.” Shri Dhankharexhorted that with several initiatives being taken by the Government, common man is now living a better life. He appreciated the efforts of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the new dimension it has given to the meaning of Sanitation and Cleanliness.







भारतीय संस्कृति और ग्रामीण व्यवस्था में जोहड़ (तालाब) का बहुत बड़ा महत्व है। जोहड़ अब लुप्त होते जा रहे हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी कहा है कि जलस्रोतों को फिर से पुनर्जीवित करने के लिए हर संभव कोशिश की जाए। मुझे विश्वास है कि इससे काफी फायदा होगा। @MoJSDoWRRDGR #IndiaWaterWeek pic.twitter.com/00CyPtjwRO — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 5, 2022

कई बार हम पानी के गिलास को पूरा भर लेते हैं और फिर बेपरवाह होकर उसे आधा छोड़ देते हैं। हमें यह संस्कृति विकसित करनी होगी कि किसी भी परिस्थिति में हम पानी का दुरुपयोग नहीं होने देंगे… इससे हमारे बहुमूल्य संसाधनों के संरक्षण का मार्ग प्रस्तुत होगा।@MoJSDoWRRDGR #IndiaWaterWeek pic.twitter.com/8DAO48Ep2O — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 5, 2022

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti appreciated the efforts made in organising 7th IWW and appealed to take forward the recommendations emerged out. Sh. Shekhawat conveyed his dedication to giving a prosperous and water secured future to the future generations.







माननीय उपराष्ट्रपति श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी की अत्यंत गरिमामय उपस्थिति में इंडिया वाटर वीक 2022 का समापन हुआ। माननीय केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर जी ने भी समापन सत्र की गरिमा बढ़ाई। #IndiaWaterWeek pic.twitter.com/8JGAxfwCvm — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 5, 2022

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare raised the slogan ‘Jal Bachao Jeevan Bachao’. Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare addressed the gathering and emphasized on the need to bring new and innovative technologies to strengthen agriculture and reduce the use of water in irrigation through various measures.Shri Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, DoWR,RD&GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti delivered the welcome address . Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Special Secretary, DoWR,RD&GR, read out the brief report and important recommendations emerged from the 7th IWW-2022.The Water Warriors, School Children from various schools also took part in the event.







इण्डिया एक्सपो सेण्टर, ग्रेटर नोएडा (उत्तरप्रदेश) में चल रहे 7वें भारत जल सप्ताह (7th India Water Week) का समापन समारोह…#IndiaWaterWeek2022 @indiawaterweek https://t.co/YdqXPHJxod — Narendra Singh Tomar (@nstomar) November 5, 2022

There was one Technical session on Reuse & recycle of waste water for water resilience & water market. Recycling of industrial return effluents is considered as a viable option to reduce industrial water demand. Issues like usable water sources, drivers for the realisation of drought proof water management option, recycling/ reuse applications and sustainability leading to water supply security are discussed. Lack of awareness in scientific aspects of septic tank design and the need for regular maintenance and upkeep of the same were stressed. Encouraging Public Social Private Partnership with Tech-driven approach with use of spatial technology was advocated.





A side event on Sustainable development of water commons through community Swaraj-A key solution for water security was also organised by M/s. DHAN Foundation. Shri V. Venkatesan, Programme Leader, DHAN Foundation and his team shared their experience and milestones achieved in community swaraj for water security.





Panel discussion on aligning with nature while ensuring water security, the challenges and opportunity was also held under the Chairmanship of Prof.A.K.Gosain, ex-Professor & Head, Civil Engineering Dept. IIT, Delhi. Eminent panellists Dr.Sharad Jain, NIH, Roorkee, Dr.K.Ramesh, Scientist-E, WII, Shri N. Kumar, Vice President, WWF, Ms Aishwarya Dhawan, IIT, Mumbai, Dr.Afroz Ahmad, IIT Roorkee, Expert Member, NGT, Shri Sanjay Gangwar, Director, CWC, Shri Y.B.Sharma, CGWB Bhopal participated in the discussion. The Water Poverty Index (WPI) was emphasised as a systematic and integrated indicator for water security.





The event on Atal BhujalYojna + NAQUIM chaired by Shri Sunil Kumar, Chairman, CGWB was also organised. Shri K.C.Naik, Former Chairman, CGWB & Member, and Shri Praful Saxena, Project Director, Atal BhujalYojna co-chaired the event. The scheme was launchedfor improvement of groundwater management through community participation, impacting around 78 districts and 8350 Gram Panchayatsof Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan States. The achievements in both Atal BhujalYojna and NAQUIM programmes were apprised to the participants.





Under the National Water Mission programme of Ministry of Jal Shakti, session on partnership with community through Panchayat Raj Institution(PRI), Self Help Group(SHG) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) chaired by Shri Sunil Kumar Arora, Advisor,(C&M), National Water Mission deliberated covering challenges in accessibility for rural water supply, quality and service delivery, safe management of black & grey water. He also stressed for ensuring awareness on access to functional household tap connections(FHTC), and operation & maintenance of water supply schemes.









Valedictory Function of India Water Week 2022 graced by Vice President













Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat









Vice President addressing the Valedictory Function of India Water Week 2022













Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar addressing the Valedictory Function









Union Jal Shakti Minister Addressing the August Gathering at IWW 2022 Valedictory Function









Day1 Press Release:https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1872829





Day 2 Press Release :https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1873280





Day 3 Press Release :https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1873521





Day 4Press Release :https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1873854













