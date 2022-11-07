CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar meets bereaved family of Shri Shyam Saran Negi at Kalpa Kinnaur, expresses condolences





CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar expressed his deep condolences on the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi, Himachal’s pride and Independent India’s first voter. In a rare gesture and mark of gratitude for Shri Negi’s democratic values, ethos and contribution, Shri Rajiv Kumar reached Kalpa, native village of Shri Negi in Kinnaur district today to meet the bereaved family in person and paid floral tributes.













While paying homage to Negi’s exemplary spirit & faith in democracy Shri Kumar said that “ श्री नेगी 70 सालों से ऊपर लगातार मतदान करते रहे और जाते जाते भी postal ballot द्वारा 2 नवंबर को अपना फर्ज अदा कर गए। श्री नेगी की यह कर्तव्य निष्ठा, युवा मतदाताओं के लिए एक मिसाल होनी चाहिए। दिवंगत आत्मा के लिए सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि तभी होगी जब हम सब देशवासी मतदान में बढ़ चढ़ कर हिस्सा लें और लोकतंत्र की नींव को और सुदृढ़ करें।” CEC urged all the voters in Himachal Pradesh to cast their vote on 12th Nov, 2022 in the upcoming Assembly Election, as a real tribute to Shri Shyam Saran Negi.

















CEC Shri Kumar also conveyed his gratitude to over 1.8 crore 80+ voters and 2.5 lakh 100+ centenarian voters across the country for their contribution in laying the foundation of a strong democracy. उन्होंने कहाँ कि सम्मानित बुजर्गों के लोकतंत्र में निरंतर भागीदारी से निष्पक्ष, पारदर्शी, समावेशी और सुगम चुनाव कराते रहने की जिम्मेदारी का अहसास और बढ़ जाता है”|





During CECs conversation with family members, Shri Negi’s son recalled a gratitude letter by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar to Shri Shyam Saran Negi. He informed that Shri Negi felt jovial reading the letter and he will encourage youngsters in the family to cast their vote for active participation in the festival of democracy. It may be recalled that recently on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, CEC had written a gratitude letter to all centenarian voters across the country.













Shri Shyam Saran Negi passed away early this morning today at the age of 106 years at his native place in Kalpa, Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. The Election Commission of India deeply mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi and is grateful for his service towards the nation.





