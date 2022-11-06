Hong Kong – Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital announces sentinel event

Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital announces sentinel event *****************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:







The spokesman for Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH) announced a sentinel event today (November 6):





A 49-year-old female patient with end-stage cancer was admitted to the medical ward of PYNEH on October 28 due to symptomatic anaemia. Her clinical condition and mood were stable.





During the ward round at 12am today, the patient was found resting on bed without any abnormality. At 12.30am, the patient was found hanging with a cable around her neck and loss of consciousness. Hospital staff removed the cable and notified the relatives immediately. The patient was certified dead at 1.41am today.





The hospital is deeply saddened by the incident and expressed deep condolences to relatives. It will provide necessary assistance to the family. The hospital has reported the incident to the Police and will co-operate in the investigation.





The hospital is very concerned about the incident and has reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System. A root cause analysis investigation will be conducted to look into the incident. The incident has been referred to the Coroner.