Technology Marketing Veteran, Stacy Kamigaki Joins yorCMO as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer

Stacy Kamigaki works with a broad range of B2B companies in IT services, SaaS, Financial and Healthcare to deliver targeted sales and marketing solutions to grow revenue and market share.

High-level marketing executive Stacy Kamigaki has joined the team of fractional CMOs at yorCMO, the first fractional marketing franchise firm in the U.S. that allows companies that struggle with a lack of marketing expertise to reap the benefits of seasoned professionals at a fraction of the cost.

Stacy has had global B2B business marketing success developing GTM strategies and programs for start-ups and high-growth technology companies. She joins your CMO and its fractional CMOs who work with clients across a variety of industries under the yorCMO fractional model.

With over 25 years of B2B Marketing experience, Stacy has demonstrated a consistent ability to deliver targeted sales and marketing solutions that grow revenue and market share.

Before joining yorCMO, Stacy led the marketing efforts for an IT Consulting and Software Developing Company, where she led a full brand transformation after six years of M&A activity. She was able to help the company achieve double-digit revenue growth year-over-year and a 40%+ increase in annual cloud revenues.

In an earlier role as a global strategic Marketing Manager for an enterprise mobile solutions manufacturer, she sourced $2M in pipeline opportunity and influenced $14+M in current pipeline in the first 6 months.

Her hands-on, collaborative approach to management helps organizations build highly productive teams both in-house and externally. Stacy has consistently delivered marketing solutions that have significantly grown revenue and market share, leveraging data to inform strategies and decisions.

Strong in her ability to tap into a brand’s DNA and communicate its purpose and unique market position, Stacy achieves business KPIs, while maintaining corporate and brand integrity.

“With the addition of Stacy to the team, yorCMO continues to expand its footprint in the greater Denver markets and benefits greatly from her years of proven marketing success across a variety of industries,” said Jay Gordman, Co-Founder and CMO at yorCMO.

“As organizations look for more cost-effective options in strategy, execution and leadership, as part of yorCMO, I look forward to helping bring new ways of marketing to clients to advance their business goals,” said Stacy about joining yorCMO

Stacy earned both her Bachelor and master’s degrees of Science in Communications at Illinois State University.

About yorCMO:

At yorCMO, we see an opportunity to help businesses that are struggling to align marketing and sales with their goals and objectives. The marketing strategies our Fractional CMO’s develop and execute help close this knowledge and performance gap. Our clients gain clarity in their marketing initiatives while producing more leads, sales, and revenue for their business.

Since 2016, we’ve built a growing team of fractional CMOs, exclusively limited to those with decades of experience and proven leadership in various industries. While we do offer the most cost-effective fractional marketing services, CEOs come to us for:

– Our seasoned marketing professionals

– Our proven process

– Customized solutions

– Our owner mindset and level of commitment

Unlike other outsourced marketing professionals who show up, advise, and leave, with yorCMO, you get a results-driven C-level expert who joins your team on your side of the table to ensure the path to growth becomes clearer than ever.