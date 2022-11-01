Annual MN HOSA Fall Leadership Conference to be held in Brooklyn Center, “Preparing the next generation of future healthcare workers.”

On November 4, 2022, MN HOSA-Future Health Professionals members from nearly 30 schools will gather at The Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center, to participate in their annual Fall Leadership Conference.

The Conference provides educational speakers, resources and networking for HOSA student members throughout Minnesota. The event is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry to encourage career exploration and build-up the healthcare workforce talent pipeline state-wide.

Students involved in local HOSA chapters participate in health-science oriented leadership activities, hands-on learning, volunteer and community service and innovative competitive events to become better prepared for college & career.

MN HOSA – Future Health Professionals will host three more conferences throughout the 2022-2023 school year, including two Mid-Winter Competition Conferences and the State Leadership Conference where students will compete for a chance to attend the International Leadership Conference in Dallas, TX hosted by HOSA, Inc.

HOSA’s mission is to empower Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. Students in sixth grade through college are encouraged to visit minnesotahosa.org to learn more about joining MN HOSA.

For more information, contact:

Summer Hagy, MN HOSA State Advisor

651-500-8025

director@minnesotahosa.org