Rachel Allain Named New Marketing Coordinator at Waypost Marketing

Waypost Marketing welcomes Rachel Allain as Marketing Coordinator. Located in Upstate S.C., the digital marketing agency is committed to focusing on its client’s objectives through a strategy-first approach.

Rachel was born and raised in Birmingham, AL before graduating from Auburn University with a B.F.A. in Studio Art and a minor in Business. After graduating, she pursued opportunities that included roles as a Social Media Specialist for the Auburn University CADC and an Event Marketing Specialist with TTI. These positions assisted Rachel in building her sales, marketing, and customer service skills.

Rachel immediately felt drawn to Waypost and knew that she wanted to be a part of the team. “I can tell when people care about others, and I knew from my initial and second interviews with them that Doug, Erin, and my coworkers are a great group of caring individuals,” said Allain. “I’m honored that they saw my passion for helping others and wanted to take the chance on me. I’m looking forward to really feeling like I am making a difference.”

In her new role as a Marketing Coordinator, Rachel will be assisting in managing client accounts, curating and publishing consistent content across various social media platforms, and developing email marketing campaigns.

“We have worked hard to build our brand and our company culture,” said Danielle Tebo, Marketing Strategist at Waypost. “Upon meeting Rachel I knew she was going to be a great fit. I am excited to work closely with Rachel and see her grow in her role here at Waypost.”

Outside of work, Rachel enjoys staying active outdoors, shopping at plant nurseries, and photography. A new hobby of Rachels has been experimenting with roller skating, but says that she needs to work on her balance.

